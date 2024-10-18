Biden Considers Middle East Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed potential ceasefire efforts in Lebanon, highlighting the challenges of achieving peace in Gaza. During his Berlin visit, he addressed the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel, offering limited details on Israel's anticipated response to Iranian missile threats.
- Country:
- Germany
U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the media on Friday, exploring the possibility of negotiating a ceasefire in Lebanon, though he acknowledged the complexities in achieving a similar peace in Gaza. Speaking during his visit to Berlin, Biden noted the obstacles ahead.
Amid heightened tensions, Biden also shared insights into the Israeli-Iranian conflict, confirming he possesses knowledge on Israel's expected actions in retaliation to missile attacks from Iran.
While Biden refrained from disclosing specifics, his remarks highlighted the continued volatility in the Middle East and the intricate diplomatic efforts required to address these longstanding conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Lebanon: Palestinian American Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Ex-Israeli Envoy Discusses India-Israel Ties Amidst Middle East Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Central Beirut Amidst Intensified Conflict
Escalation in the Middle East: Tensions Intensify After Israeli Air Strikes in Beirut
House of Hiranandani Launches 'Energy Smart' in Green Initiative Push