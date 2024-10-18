Left Menu

Biden Considers Middle East Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden discussed potential ceasefire efforts in Lebanon, highlighting the challenges of achieving peace in Gaza. During his Berlin visit, he addressed the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel, offering limited details on Israel's anticipated response to Iranian missile threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 21:41 IST
Biden Considers Middle East Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • Germany

U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the media on Friday, exploring the possibility of negotiating a ceasefire in Lebanon, though he acknowledged the complexities in achieving a similar peace in Gaza. Speaking during his visit to Berlin, Biden noted the obstacles ahead.

Amid heightened tensions, Biden also shared insights into the Israeli-Iranian conflict, confirming he possesses knowledge on Israel's expected actions in retaliation to missile attacks from Iran.

While Biden refrained from disclosing specifics, his remarks highlighted the continued volatility in the Middle East and the intricate diplomatic efforts required to address these longstanding conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024