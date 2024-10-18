Left Menu

Hamas Leadership Shuffle Amid Gaza War

Hamas faces a leadership change following the death of Yahya Sinwar, with potential candidates based in Qatar. Mohammad Sinwar is expected to take a prominent military role. Hamas will balance the interests of Iran and Qatar in choosing a successor, while negotiations for Israeli hostages continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to replace its slain leader, Yahya Sinwar, amidst ongoing conflict with Israel. Experts predict Mohammad Sinwar will gain prominence, directing military efforts within Gaza.

With support from key allies such as Iran and Qatar, Hamas is weighing leadership candidates currently residing in Qatar, including Sinwar's deputy, Khalil Al-Hayya, and former leader, Khaled Meshaal. The selection process involves the Shura Council, representing Hamas globally.

As negotiations continue on ceasefire terms and potential prisoner exchanges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasizes ongoing military action. The outcome will shape Hamas' strategic direction and relations with its military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

