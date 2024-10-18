Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Statehood: A Controversial Resolution Sparks Debate

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir criticized the resolution by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's Cabinet, seeking only statehood restoration and not Article 370. The move, seen as a departure from the National Conference's earlier promises, has drawn backlash from various parties, igniting a heated political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:11 IST
Political tension is brewing in Jammu and Kashmir as the state sees a sharp reaction from various parties over a resolution passed by the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet. The resolution seeks the restoration of statehood but omits any action on Article 370, a move many are calling an 'utter surrender.'

During a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Abdullah, the proposal was passed and sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval. The resolution has sparked criticism from political players like the People's Democratic Party, who accuse the National Conference of deviating from its pre-election promise to push for the reinstatement of Articles 370-35A.

Critics, including the PDP's Iltija Mufti and People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, argue that the secrecy around this decision and its alignment with BJP's promised concessions marks a significant departure from Abdullah's electoral commitments. The unfolding controversy has cast a spotlight on the political complexities in the region.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

