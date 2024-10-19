Michigan Showdown: Harris and Trump Vie for Battleground Dominance

In the critical battleground of Michigan, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are intensifying their campaigns as Election Day looms. Both candidates are touring the state, looking to secure support from pivotal voter groups such as Arab Americans and the working class as recent polls indicate a tight race.

On Friday, Trump visited a campaign office in Hamtramck, speaking with Amer Ghalib, the first Muslim mayor of the Detroit suburb. Trump emphasized peace in the Middle East, though he offered no details on plans. Meanwhile, Harris condemned Trump's leadership, questioning his fit for office due to skipped debates and exhausting campaign efforts.

Harris is also adjusting her strategy, aiming to attract Republican and male voters with the help of Michelle Obama, set to campaign for her in Michigan. As the race narrows, with a recent reduction in Harris' national lead over Trump, both candidates sharpen their rhetoric to sway undecided voters in this pivotal state.

(With inputs from agencies.)