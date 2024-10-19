Trump's Taiwan Tariff Threat
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, stated that he would impose tariffs of 150% to 200% on China if it moved into Taiwan. He also suggested military action might not be necessary due to respect from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump, the Republican contender for the presidency, declared his intention to levy heavy tariffs on China if the nation were to invade Taiwan. Trump specified that these tariffs could range from 150% to 200%.
He elaborated that such drastic measures would be a response to any Chinese aggression towards Taiwan, a territory that China has long claimed as its own. Trump indicated that these tariffs would serve as a deterrent to any hostile action.
When questioned about the potential for military conflict in the event of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, Trump downplayed the possibility, suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a considerable degree of respect for him, thereby reducing the likelihood of military escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
