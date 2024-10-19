Left Menu

Trump's Taiwan Tariff Threat

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, stated that he would impose tariffs of 150% to 200% on China if it moved into Taiwan. He also suggested military action might not be necessary due to respect from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 04:08 IST
Trump's Taiwan Tariff Threat
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump, the Republican contender for the presidency, declared his intention to levy heavy tariffs on China if the nation were to invade Taiwan. Trump specified that these tariffs could range from 150% to 200%.

He elaborated that such drastic measures would be a response to any Chinese aggression towards Taiwan, a territory that China has long claimed as its own. Trump indicated that these tariffs would serve as a deterrent to any hostile action.

When questioned about the potential for military conflict in the event of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, Trump downplayed the possibility, suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a considerable degree of respect for him, thereby reducing the likelihood of military escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024