Left Menu

Biden's Brazilian Odyssey: A Historic Amazon Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to visit the Amazon rainforest to meet Brazilian President Lula before the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. A possible stopover in Manaus or Belem is under preparation. This meeting updates plans from Lula's 2023 U.S. visit, pending official confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 07:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 07:11 IST
Biden's Brazilian Odyssey: A Historic Amazon Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly set to make a significant visit to the Amazon rainforest. This meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva comes ahead of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Biden's trip to the Amazon aims to replace his previously promised official visit to Brasilia, which was discussed during Lula's visit to the White House in 2023. The meeting is tentatively planned for Manaus or Belem on November 16 or 17, following the APEC summit in Lima, Peru.

Preparations for Biden's visit are already underway, though official confirmation is still pending. Meanwhile, the annual G20 summit, which gathers leaders from the world's largest economies, is scheduled for November 18-19 in Rio de Janeiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024