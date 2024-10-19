Biden's Brazilian Odyssey: A Historic Amazon Visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly set to make a significant visit to the Amazon rainforest. This meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva comes ahead of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Biden's trip to the Amazon aims to replace his previously promised official visit to Brasilia, which was discussed during Lula's visit to the White House in 2023. The meeting is tentatively planned for Manaus or Belem on November 16 or 17, following the APEC summit in Lima, Peru.

Preparations for Biden's visit are already underway, though official confirmation is still pending. Meanwhile, the annual G20 summit, which gathers leaders from the world's largest economies, is scheduled for November 18-19 in Rio de Janeiro.

