Tech Tug-of-War: AI and Privacy in the 2024 Presidential Race

The 2024 presidential elections in the United States showcase significant contrasts in technology regulation between the Biden and Trump camps. Biden's administration emphasizes antitrust enforcement and AI oversight, while Trump's approach has shifted toward addressing AI risks and advocating for cryptocurrency growth.

Vice President Harris and President Biden have pushed for comprehensive AI oversight and antitrust scrutiny, with landmark executive orders and meetings with tech giants. In contrast, Trump's initiatives have historically focused on AI investment and regulatory frameworks without explicit focus on algorithmic harms.

However, the regulatory landscape remains fragmented, especially in nationwide data privacy protections, highlighting ongoing challenges in federal technology governance. Both administrations have taken steps towards regulating burgeoning technologies, yet differ sharply on execution and priorities.

