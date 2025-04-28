DeepSeek AI Resumes in South Korea Amid Data Privacy Adjustments

Chinese artificial intelligence service DeepSeek has resumed availability on South Korean app markets, ending a two-month suspension due to breaches of personal data protection regulations.

The suspension occurred after South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission found that DeepSeek transferred user data without consent upon its January launch. However, the app is now back on platforms like Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, following policy revisions.

DeepSeek's updated privacy policy allows users to refuse personal data transfers to companies in China and the US, a change following recommendations from South Korea's data protection agency, which DeepSeek has partially complied with.

