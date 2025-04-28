DeepSeek AI Resumes in South Korea Amid Data Privacy Adjustments
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI service, is again accessible on South Korean app markets after a two-month suspension due to data protection rule violations. The relaunch follows revisions to comply with South Korea's Personal Information Protection Act. Users can now refuse data transfers to Chinese and US companies.
- Country:
- South Korea
Chinese artificial intelligence service DeepSeek has resumed availability on South Korean app markets, ending a two-month suspension due to breaches of personal data protection regulations.
The suspension occurred after South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission found that DeepSeek transferred user data without consent upon its January launch. However, the app is now back on platforms like Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, following policy revisions.
DeepSeek's updated privacy policy allows users to refuse personal data transfers to companies in China and the US, a change following recommendations from South Korea's data protection agency, which DeepSeek has partially complied with.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meta's AI Training Faces European Privacy Scrutiny
Meta Navigates AI Roll-Out Challenges Amidst EU Privacy Concerns
Tragic Loss: The Premature Deaths of Top Chinese AI Innovators
ID-PRIVACY: Revolutionizing Digital Trust with India's First AI-Powered Privacy Suite
India's First AI-Driven Privacy Suite Launched by Data Safeguard