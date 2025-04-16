Supreme Court Denies Cryptocurrency Regulation Plea: A Legislative Domain
The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a plea seeking a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, as it is deemed a matter for policymakers and legislators. Petitioners had sought direction due to numerous complaints but were advised to approach the government directly for representation.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, dismissed a plea demanding a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, asserting its position that law-making is the prerogative of policymakers and not the judiciary.
The petitioners argued the need for regulation due to widespread complaints and approached the court to direct the government towards drafting pertinent laws. However, the bench clarified that crafting such laws is outside its jurisdiction.
Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih suggested that petitioners could present their demand directly to the Government of India, highlighting the legislative nature of the issue surrounding crypto regulation.
The plea for regulation comes amid ongoing discourse on establishing a legal framework as cryptocurrencies continue to operate in legal gray areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy
Gas Giants Clash Over Australia's Energy Policy
India's Tariff Policy: Balancing Domestic Growth and Global Competitiveness
Developing Market Currencies Brace for Trade Policy Impact
Germany's Migration Policy: A Tug of Coalition Dynamics