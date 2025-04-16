Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Cryptocurrency Regulation Plea: A Legislative Domain

The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain a plea seeking a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, as it is deemed a matter for policymakers and legislators. Petitioners had sought direction due to numerous complaints but were advised to approach the government directly for representation.

The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, dismissed a plea demanding a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, asserting its position that law-making is the prerogative of policymakers and not the judiciary.

The petitioners argued the need for regulation due to widespread complaints and approached the court to direct the government towards drafting pertinent laws. However, the bench clarified that crafting such laws is outside its jurisdiction.

Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih suggested that petitioners could present their demand directly to the Government of India, highlighting the legislative nature of the issue surrounding crypto regulation.

The plea for regulation comes amid ongoing discourse on establishing a legal framework as cryptocurrencies continue to operate in legal gray areas.

