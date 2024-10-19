Left Menu

J&K Pro-Tem Speaker Sworn In: A New Political Era Begins

Mubarak Gul of the National Conference has taken oath as Pro-Tem Speaker of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly, administered by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. The NC-Congress alliance secured a victory in the recent elections. The focus now shifts to fulfilling promises, including the restoration of statehood.

National Conference leader Mubarak Gul took oath as J-K Protem Speaker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Conference leader Mubarak Gul assumed the role of Pro-Tem Speaker in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly after taking the oath on Saturday. The ceremony was conducted at the Srinagar Raj Bhawan with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha officiating the procedure.

Freshly elected from the Eidgah constituency, Gul announced that the oath-taking for the newly elected MLAs will occur at 2 PM on Monday. He emphasized the need for collaboration among legislators, integrating newcomers with senior members to ensure a seamless understanding of assembly procedures.

The recent elections marked a significant step forward in the political landscape of J&K after a decade-long gap. With the NC-Congress alliance securing 48 seats collectively, there is renewed optimism for statehood, as discussed in a recent cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The elections, conducted peacefully, spotlighted the urgency for the Centre to act on its promise of restoring J&K's statehood.

