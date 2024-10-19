Left Menu

Rumbles in Kerala Congress: Youth Leaders Speak Out

Internal conflict grows within Kerala's Congress as young leaders like A K Shabin and P Sarin voice allegations against senior figures such as V D Satheesan. Accusations of neglect and manipulation surrounding the Palakkad by-election candidacy have led to leadership challenges and party desertions.

Tensions are rising within the Kerala Congress party as internal disputes over the Palakkad bypoll candidacy continue to surface. Young leaders, including A K Shabin and P Sarin, have publicly criticized senior leadership, notably targeting Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for alleged manipulative tactics.

Former digital media convenor P Sarin recently accused Satheesan and Congress MP Shafi Parambil of orchestrating the internal dynamics to the BJP's advantage, leading to Sarin's expulsion from the party. In a dramatic turn of events, Sarin now stands as the CPI(M)'s independent candidate for the same by-election.

A K Shabin has joined the voices of dissent, announcing his departure from the party amidst emotional declarations and accusations of party hijacking. While aligning himself with Sarin's views, Shabin has yet to reveal his future political affiliations, hinting at potential shifts in Kerala's political landscape.

