Lando Norris Battles Self-Doubt Amidst Teammate's Triumph in Bahrain GP
Lando Norris openly critiques his performance after making errors in the Bahrain Grand Prix, won by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Although Norris retains a narrow lead in the championship, he concedes struggles with car familiarity and performance, emphasizing a challenging season amidst close competition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 02:04 IST
Formula One's Lando Norris admitted to a series of errors during the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri secured a commanding victory.
Norris, who now leads Piastri by only three points in the championship, expressed frustration at both strategic and technical missteps over the weekend.
Despite a third-place finish, Norris acknowledged difficulties with his car and emphasized the need for improvement as he continues to adapt to this season's challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
