Lando Norris Battles Self-Doubt Amidst Teammate's Triumph in Bahrain GP

Lando Norris openly critiques his performance after making errors in the Bahrain Grand Prix, won by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Although Norris retains a narrow lead in the championship, he concedes struggles with car familiarity and performance, emphasizing a challenging season amidst close competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 02:04 IST
Lando Norris

Formula One's Lando Norris admitted to a series of errors during the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri secured a commanding victory.

Norris, who now leads Piastri by only three points in the championship, expressed frustration at both strategic and technical missteps over the weekend.

Despite a third-place finish, Norris acknowledged difficulties with his car and emphasized the need for improvement as he continues to adapt to this season's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

