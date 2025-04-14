Lando Norris Battles Self-Doubt Amidst Teammate's Triumph in Bahrain GP

Formula One's Lando Norris admitted to a series of errors during the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri secured a commanding victory.

Norris, who now leads Piastri by only three points in the championship, expressed frustration at both strategic and technical missteps over the weekend.

Despite a third-place finish, Norris acknowledged difficulties with his car and emphasized the need for improvement as he continues to adapt to this season's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)