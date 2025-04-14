Tremors in the Deep: Fiji Islands Experience Earthquake

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has hit south of the Fiji Islands, the United States Geological Survey reported. The tremor was recorded at a substantial depth of 174 kilometers, which may have mitigated the impact on the surface.

Initial reports indicate that the earthquake occurred in the early hours of Monday, local time, and was centered deep beneath the ocean floor. While Fiji is no stranger to seismic activity, events of such magnitude at this depth are relatively rare.

No immediate reports of casualties or major damages have emerged, but officials are closely monitoring the situation for any developments. The depth of the quake could mean reduced surface damage, yet assessments are ongoing to determine any aftershocks and their potential impact on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)