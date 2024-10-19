Congress Claims BJP Intimidation Ahead of Assam By-Polls

The Congress in Assam has accused the police of preventing their activists from marching towards the Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district. This protest was aimed at denouncing what they allege was an attack on their members by BJP workers on October 15.

State party president Bhupen Borah argued that the protest was necessary to highlight police inaction following the alleged assault during the Samaguri by-polls campaign. Party leaders, including MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, gathered for the march, but police cited the lack of official permission for repression.

Despite claims of seeking necessary permits, Congress leaders criticized the Nagaon police superintendent for purportedly serving BJP interests. They expressed their frustration through a letter to the Election Commission, accusing BJP members of attacking Congress processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)