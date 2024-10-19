Congress and Shiv Sena Leaders Meet to Resolve Seat-Sharing Dispute

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress's Maharashtra in-charge, engaged in key discussions with Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) to address seat-sharing disputes ahead of assembly polls.

After their meeting, Chennithala assured reporters of the alliance's strong position, despite recent challenges in their seat distribution discourse.

While commenting on broader political dynamics, Chennithala refuted rumors of disunity, highlighting ongoing collaboration between the alliance's key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)