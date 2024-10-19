Left Menu

Congress and Shiv Sena Leaders Meet to Resolve Seat-Sharing Dispute

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to resolve differences over seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls. Despite a stalemate over 25 to 30 seats, both leaders expressed optimism about concluding talks within days, emphasizing the health of their alliance.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After their meeting, Chennithala assured reporters of the alliance's strong position, despite recent challenges in their seat distribution discourse.

While commenting on broader political dynamics, Chennithala refuted rumors of disunity, highlighting ongoing collaboration between the alliance's key figures.

