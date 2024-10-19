Congress and Shiv Sena Leaders Meet to Resolve Seat-Sharing Dispute
Ramesh Chennithala, Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to resolve differences over seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls. Despite a stalemate over 25 to 30 seats, both leaders expressed optimism about concluding talks within days, emphasizing the health of their alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Ramesh Chennithala, Congress's Maharashtra in-charge, engaged in key discussions with Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) to address seat-sharing disputes ahead of assembly polls.
After their meeting, Chennithala assured reporters of the alliance's strong position, despite recent challenges in their seat distribution discourse.
While commenting on broader political dynamics, Chennithala refuted rumors of disunity, highlighting ongoing collaboration between the alliance's key figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Drug Bust: BJP Accuses Congress Amid Allegations
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Film Industry Involvement Allegations in Telangana
Karnataka BJP and Congress Clash Over Savarkar Amid MUDA Allegations
Congress Vows to Combat Unemployment in Haryana
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Jal Jeevan Mission Delays