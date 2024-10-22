Left Menu

Nilesh Rane's Political Shift: Joining Forces with Shiv Sena

Nilesh Rane, the son of BJP MP Narayan Rane, has announced his decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to contest in the Kudal assembly election. This move aligns with the ruling Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing arrangement, as the Kudal constituency is allocated to the Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:58 IST
Nilesh Rane's Political Shift: Joining Forces with Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Nilesh Rane, son of BJP MP Narayan Rane, announced on Tuesday his decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and compete in the Kudal assembly elections.

According to the Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Kudal constituency belongs to the Shiv Sena, prompting Nilesh to transition from BJP to Sena, party insiders revealed.

Vaibhav Naik of Shiv Sena (UBT), an enduring rival of the Ranes, currently holds the Kudal MLA seat, which falls under Narayan Rane's Lok Sabha domain, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. The nearby Kankavali assembly is represented by Nilesh's younger sibling Nitesh, a BJP member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024