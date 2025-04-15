Left Menu

CIO 3.0: Transforming Innovation into Business Reality

The 7th ETCIO Annual Conclave, themed 'CIO 3.0: Transforming Innovation into Business Reality', will occur in Goa, May 2025. It will attract over 200 top technology leaders to discuss the evolving CIO role from tech enabler to business strategist. Sessions include AI, data analytics, and leadership transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:01 IST
CIO 3.0: Transforming Innovation into Business Reality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Times CIO is set to host its 7th Annual Conclave, featuring the theme 'CIO 3.0: Transforming Innovation into Business Reality'. The event will take place from May 29 to June 1, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt in Goa, gathering over 200 of India's premier technology leaders.

Central to the 2025 Conclave is the evolution of the CIO role amidst the burgeoning influence of AI, automation, and data analytics in reshaping business operations. Today's CIOs are transitioning from mere technical implementers to essential business strategists, architects of growth, and potential future CEOs.

The Conclave will highlight key discussions led by top industry leaders from companies like ICICI Bank and Ola, covering AI as the new enterprise operational model, strategies for navigating disruptions, and developing next-generation infrastructures. Attendees will also experience cultural enrichment through performances by renowned artists, ensuring an immersive balance of intellectual and cultural stimulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

