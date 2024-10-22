Left Menu

BJP Announces Candidates for Meghalaya and Punjab Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Meghalaya and Punjab, slated for November 13. With vacant assembly seats in Gambegre, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, and Barnala, BJP introduces its contenders amidst wider state-level elections across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:47 IST
BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for Meghalaya's Gambegre Assembly constituency and three Punjab seats in the upcoming bye-elections on November 13. The bypoll in Meghalaya is specific to the Gambegre (reserved) seat, while Punjab will witness contests in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, and Chabbewal. These seats became vacant following the election of their respective MLAs to the Lok Sabha.

In Meghalaya, the BJP has nominated Bernard Marak for the Gambegre (Scheduled Tribe) seat, where he will face Congress's Jingjang M Marak. For the Punjab bypolls, BJP's line-up includes Ravikaran Kahlon for Dera Baba Nanak, former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal for Gidderbaha, and Kewal Singh Dhillon for Barnala.

Voting for both the Punjab and Meghalaya bypolls will occur on November 13, with the results scheduled for announcement on November 23. These by-elections form part of a larger electoral event covering 48 constituencies across 15 Indian states, as previously declared by the Election Commission on October 15. Additionally, the bypolls coincide with the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, which will unfold in two phases: November 13 and 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

