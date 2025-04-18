BJP MLAs Urge Manipur Governor for Stricter Arms Recovery in Hill Areas

In a decisive move, seven BJP MLAs urged Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to accelerate efforts in recovering illegal arms, particularly in the hill districts of the conflict-stricken northeastern state. During a meeting held at the BJP state headquarters, legislator Kh Ibomcha emphasized the need for peace between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

The delegation called for strict action against individuals instigating violence, while appreciating the governor's appeal for voluntary surrender of looted weapons. Although over 1,000 arms were surrendered earlier this year, the MLAs noted the lack of progress in hill areas compared to the Imphal Valley.

Ibomcha highlighted the ongoing challenges under President's Rule, stressing the need for free movement across the state. Concerns were also raised about the religious sentiment disruption caused by restrictions on the Thangjing hills. The governor assured actions against unlawful activities, while the delegation called for compensating farmers and displaced households.

(With inputs from agencies.)