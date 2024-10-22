Left Menu

Hezbollah's Drone Attack: Escalating Tensions with Israel

Hezbollah announced it would not enter negotiations with Israel amid ongoing conflict, taking responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's holiday home, labeled an assassination attempt by Israel. The group denied capturing Israeli soldiers and financing claims despite assertions from Israel and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:12 IST
Hezbollah's Drone Attack: Escalating Tensions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Hezbollah movement declared on Tuesday that negotiations with Israel remain off the table as hostilities persist. Notably, Hezbollah claimed full responsibility for a recent drone strike targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday residence.

Mohammad Afif, leading Hezbollah's media office, emphasized at a Beirut press conference the group's sole liability for the attack. Although Netanyahu was not present during the incident, he condemned the act as an 'assassination attempt' orchestrated by what he termed as 'Iran's proxy, Hezbollah'.

Furthermore, Hezbollah acknowledged Israel's capture of some of its fighters amid southern Lebanon's ground offensive but denied capturing any Israeli soldiers so far. The group also refuted claims of using Al-Qard Al-Hassan for illicit financing activities, despite severe Israeli strikes on its infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

