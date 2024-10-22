Hezbollah's Drone Attack: Escalating Tensions with Israel

The Hezbollah movement declared on Tuesday that negotiations with Israel remain off the table as hostilities persist. Notably, Hezbollah claimed full responsibility for a recent drone strike targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday residence.

Mohammad Afif, leading Hezbollah's media office, emphasized at a Beirut press conference the group's sole liability for the attack. Although Netanyahu was not present during the incident, he condemned the act as an 'assassination attempt' orchestrated by what he termed as 'Iran's proxy, Hezbollah'.

Furthermore, Hezbollah acknowledged Israel's capture of some of its fighters amid southern Lebanon's ground offensive but denied capturing any Israeli soldiers so far. The group also refuted claims of using Al-Qard Al-Hassan for illicit financing activities, despite severe Israeli strikes on its infrastructure.

