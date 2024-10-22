Sreejaya Chavan Aims for Electoral Debut in Bhokar Amidst Maratha Reservation Controversy

Sreejaya Chavan, the daughter of BJP MP Ashok Chavan, is making her electoral debut from Maharashtra's Bhokar assembly seat, challenging the opposition's "false propaganda." In an interview, she highlighted the ruling Mahayuti government's efforts to address issues faced by the Maratha community, particularly regarding reservations in jobs and education.

Chavan, who transitioned from the Congress to the BJP following her father's move to the saffron party earlier this year, is among 99 candidates named by the BJP for the November 20 state assembly polls. She emphasized her dedication to development work in Bhokar, her plans for better education and job creation, and her commitment to female empowerment.

Despite past setbacks for the BJP in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, Chavan remains optimistic, citing the different voter mentality in state polls and new government initiatives as key factors in her campaign. Her political journey from participating in Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra to becoming a BJP candidate has been a learning experience she values.

