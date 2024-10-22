Left Menu

Sreejaya Chavan Aims for Electoral Debut in Bhokar Amidst Maratha Reservation Controversy

Sreejaya Chavan, former Congress member and daughter of BJP MP Ashok Chavan, is contesting from Maharashtra's Bhokar seat. She is addressing 'false propaganda' by the opposition and focusing on Maratha reservation issues, claiming benefits under SEBC provisions for the community and emphasizing development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:18 IST
Sreejaya Chavan Aims for Electoral Debut in Bhokar Amidst Maratha Reservation Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Sreejaya Chavan, the daughter of BJP MP Ashok Chavan, is making her electoral debut from Maharashtra's Bhokar assembly seat, challenging the opposition's "false propaganda." In an interview, she highlighted the ruling Mahayuti government's efforts to address issues faced by the Maratha community, particularly regarding reservations in jobs and education.

Chavan, who transitioned from the Congress to the BJP following her father's move to the saffron party earlier this year, is among 99 candidates named by the BJP for the November 20 state assembly polls. She emphasized her dedication to development work in Bhokar, her plans for better education and job creation, and her commitment to female empowerment.

Despite past setbacks for the BJP in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, Chavan remains optimistic, citing the different voter mentality in state polls and new government initiatives as key factors in her campaign. Her political journey from participating in Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra to becoming a BJP candidate has been a learning experience she values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024