India-China Agreement Paves Way for Peace Along LAC

In a significant breakthrough, India and China have reached an agreement to restore the status quo as of April 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This development aims to end the military standoff that has persisted for over four years.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has underscored the importance of re-establishing trust between the two countries. According to him, resuming patrols will be critical in phase-wise returning to normalcy along the LAC.

The agreement comes just ahead of a meeting in Kazan between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit. The accord is expected to facilitate patrolling in the contentious Depsang and Demchok areas.

