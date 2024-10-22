Left Menu

Transforming Mumbai's Election Infrastructure: Pandal to Pucca

In Mumbai's city district, only 75 out of 2,537 polling stations will operate from makeshift pandals in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections due to lack of proper buildings. Collector Sanjay Yadav explains measures like rationalization and voters' awareness campaigns are in place to enhance voting efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:34 IST
As Maharashtra heads to its assembly elections, only 75 of Mumbai city district's 2,537 polling stations will operate from makeshift pandals. The shortage of pucca buildings calls for this temporary arrangement, according to a senior official.

Collector Sanjay Yadav cited that during the Lok Sabha elections, 336 polling stations were in pandals, showing a marked decrease this time. Efforts like rationalization and shifting polling stations to high-rise buildings and housing societies aim to enhance the voting experience.

To minimize congestion, the district's ten assembly constituencies have more polling stations, with a significant number relocated to BMC schools and other structures. This streamlining accompanies a voter awareness campaign to ensure more efficient voting.

