Unity and Confidence: Rajasthan BJP's Electoral Strategy
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore expressed confidence in winning the upcoming by-elections, dismissing any resentment over ticket distribution. He emphasized the party's unity, coordination with the government, and attraction of investments under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Rathore also critiqued Congress for its weak stance and criticism of the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore addressed the media, asserting that there is no discontent within the party regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming by-elections. He firmly believes the party will secure all seven seats.
Rathore highlighted the strengthened coordination between the BJP government and its organization. He assured that the party would approach the elections unitedly, focusing on development and achievements under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
Responding to Congress' objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Rathore accused Congress of revealing its own weaknesses. He noted that significant investments have been attracted to Rajasthan, bolstering the state's development and employment opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
How NPS Investments Can Enhance Your Tax Saving Strategy?
Unveiling KredX Muhurat Trading 2024: Revolutionizing Invoice Discounting and Investments
Look forward to conclude Free Trade Agreement with India to increase Indian investments in Maldives: President Muizzu.
ADIA Commences Operations in India: Strengthening Ties and Investments
Revolutionary Investments in UK Health Technologies Tackles Cancer