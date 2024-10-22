Left Menu

Unity and Confidence: Rajasthan BJP's Electoral Strategy

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore expressed confidence in winning the upcoming by-elections, dismissing any resentment over ticket distribution. He emphasized the party's unity, coordination with the government, and attraction of investments under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Rathore also critiqued Congress for its weak stance and criticism of the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:58 IST
Unity and Confidence: Rajasthan BJP's Electoral Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore addressed the media, asserting that there is no discontent within the party regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming by-elections. He firmly believes the party will secure all seven seats.

Rathore highlighted the strengthened coordination between the BJP government and its organization. He assured that the party would approach the elections unitedly, focusing on development and achievements under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Responding to Congress' objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Rathore accused Congress of revealing its own weaknesses. He noted that significant investments have been attracted to Rajasthan, bolstering the state's development and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024