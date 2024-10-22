Unity and Confidence: Rajasthan BJP's Electoral Strategy

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore addressed the media, asserting that there is no discontent within the party regarding ticket distribution for the upcoming by-elections. He firmly believes the party will secure all seven seats.

Rathore highlighted the strengthened coordination between the BJP government and its organization. He assured that the party would approach the elections unitedly, focusing on development and achievements under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Responding to Congress' objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Rathore accused Congress of revealing its own weaknesses. He noted that significant investments have been attracted to Rajasthan, bolstering the state's development and employment opportunities.

