Chancellor Scholz Pledges Support to Moldova Against Foreign Influence
Chancellor Olaf Scholz reassured Moldovan President Maia Sandu of Germany's sustained support to bolster Moldova’s resilience against external influences, particularly Russian and pro-Russian propaganda. The commitment was made during a call discussing the recent presidential elections and a referendum on EU membership.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany's support to Moldova in its efforts to resist foreign influence, as per a government spokesperson's announcement in Berlin on Wednesday.
During a phone conversation, President Maia Sandu updated Scholz on the latest presidential election outcomes and a referendum regarding Moldova's EU membership aspirations. She also addressed concerns about Russian and pro-Russian media manipulation.
"The chancellor assured President Sandu of unwavering support in fortifying Moldova's defenses against external destabilization," stated the spokesperson. (Report by Rachel More; edited by Matthias Williams)
