Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany's support to Moldova in its efforts to resist foreign influence, as per a government spokesperson's announcement in Berlin on Wednesday.

During a phone conversation, President Maia Sandu updated Scholz on the latest presidential election outcomes and a referendum regarding Moldova's EU membership aspirations. She also addressed concerns about Russian and pro-Russian media manipulation.

"The chancellor assured President Sandu of unwavering support in fortifying Moldova's defenses against external destabilization," stated the spokesperson. (Report by Rachel More; edited by Matthias Williams)

