Left Menu

Chancellor Scholz Pledges Support to Moldova Against Foreign Influence

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reassured Moldovan President Maia Sandu of Germany's sustained support to bolster Moldova’s resilience against external influences, particularly Russian and pro-Russian propaganda. The commitment was made during a call discussing the recent presidential elections and a referendum on EU membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:57 IST
Chancellor Scholz Pledges Support to Moldova Against Foreign Influence
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed Germany's support to Moldova in its efforts to resist foreign influence, as per a government spokesperson's announcement in Berlin on Wednesday.

During a phone conversation, President Maia Sandu updated Scholz on the latest presidential election outcomes and a referendum regarding Moldova's EU membership aspirations. She also addressed concerns about Russian and pro-Russian media manipulation.

"The chancellor assured President Sandu of unwavering support in fortifying Moldova's defenses against external destabilization," stated the spokesperson. (Report by Rachel More; edited by Matthias Williams)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024