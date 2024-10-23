Left Menu

Modi-Xi Meeting at BRICS: A Diplomatic Turnaround

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first structured meeting in five years during the BRICS Summit on the sidelines in Russia. The meeting followed a major agreement between India and China regarding military patrols along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, ending a prolonged standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:50 IST
Modi-Xi Meeting at BRICS: A Diplomatic Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant development in international relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in their first structured meeting in five years. The meeting took place during the BRICS Summit held in Russia, underscoring the leaders' renewed diplomatic dialogue.

Just days before this meeting, India and China achieved a breakthrough agreement concerning their militaries' patrolling activities along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. This agreement is considered a major step toward resolving their four-year-long border standoff.

The last structured dialogue between Modi and Xi occurred in October 2019 at their informal summit in Mamallapuram. Prior to this latest engagement, they had brief exchanges at international events, including the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022 and the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg in August last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

