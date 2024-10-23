Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill Meeting Erupts in Controversy

A heated exchange in the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, led to TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's suspension. The incident involved allegations of misconduct, including the throwing of a glass bottle. The Bill aims to bring reforms to enhance transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:45 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill Meeting Erupts in Controversy
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations flew during a session of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) discussing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, as TMC's Kunal Ghosh accused BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the JPC chairman, of politicizing proceedings. Ghosh defended party leader Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for one session after a controversial incident.

Tensions escalated when Banerjee, reportedly upset by interruptions, broke a glass bottle and hurled it at Chairman Jagdambika Pal. Pal, who claimed he narrowly avoided injury, described the incident as a serious assault on parliamentary decorum, later informing the Speaker and urging action.

The incident, voted on and resulting in Banerjee's expulsion from the next meeting, came amid discussions on the proposed Bill, which aims to introduce key reforms such as digitization of waqf records and enhanced transparency. The altercation forced an adjournment, adding to the Bill's contentious journey. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024