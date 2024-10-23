Waqf Amendment Bill Meeting Erupts in Controversy

Accusations flew during a session of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) discussing the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, as TMC's Kunal Ghosh accused BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the JPC chairman, of politicizing proceedings. Ghosh defended party leader Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended for one session after a controversial incident.

Tensions escalated when Banerjee, reportedly upset by interruptions, broke a glass bottle and hurled it at Chairman Jagdambika Pal. Pal, who claimed he narrowly avoided injury, described the incident as a serious assault on parliamentary decorum, later informing the Speaker and urging action.

The incident, voted on and resulting in Banerjee's expulsion from the next meeting, came amid discussions on the proposed Bill, which aims to introduce key reforms such as digitization of waqf records and enhanced transparency. The altercation forced an adjournment, adding to the Bill's contentious journey. (ANI)

