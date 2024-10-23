Shiv Sena (UBT) Unveils First Candidates for Maharashtra Elections

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday revealed the names of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, slated for November 20.

Prominent among them is Aaditya Thackeray, who will contest from his existing constituency in Worli, central Mumbai, and Varun Sardesai in Bandra (East).

The party upheld the loyalty of its members, retaining most MLAs who supported Uddhav Thackeray post the 2022 split, while positioning Kedar Dighe to challenge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)