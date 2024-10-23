Modi Strengthens Ties at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, trade, cultural exchanges, and strengthening regional and global representation for the global south.
During the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Modi emphasized boosting ties with both nations, focusing on trade, cultural linkages, and cooperation in various sectors including economics and digital technologies.
The meetings highlighted a commitment to strengthen the global south's voice in regional and global forums, with the BRICS group positioning itself as a counterweight to Western economic powers.
