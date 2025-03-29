Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

US President Donald Trump described his first phone call with Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney as 'extremely productive', while Carney noted that Trump respected Canada's sovereignty, despite the changing dynamics in their relationship. The conversation did not include Trump's controversial economic coercion to make Canada the 51st US state.

Trade tensions continue to rise as Trump announced a 25% tariff on Canadian automobile imports and hinted at further tariffs. While Trump claimed agreements on various issues, including politics and business, Canada remains wary, particularly given past tariffs on steel and aluminum. Both sides agreed on further discussions with key trade figures from each country.

Amidst these tensions, Carney remains optimistic about restoring trust and forging a new economic and security relationship post the Canadian elections. With an election campaign underway, the trade war has potentially rallied support for Carney's leadership, emphasizing the need for a new partnership with the US.

