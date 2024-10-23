Foreign Interference Allegations Shake U.S. Election Dynamics

The Trump campaign has charged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party with 'blatant foreign interference' in the U.S. presidential race due to volunteers aiding Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican camp lodged a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) seeking an investigation into alleged illegal contributions.

Historically, British activists from the Labour Party have often supported Democratic candidates, with Conservatives backing Republicans. PM Starmer downplayed the complaint's potential impact on relations with Trump, emphasizing volunteers acted on personal time. However, Trump's rapport with rightwing UK leaders like Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson adds complexity.

In September, Starmer visited Trump Tower to strengthen ties pre-election. Meanwhile, Labour's landslide July victory led to senior advisors meeting with U.S. Democrat strategists. The complaint cited media and LinkedIn posts as evidence. U.S. laws allow foreign volunteer efforts but disallow financial support, a focal point of the FEC inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)