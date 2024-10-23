Ex-Chief of Staff Calls Trump Fascist: A Wake-Up Call for America

In a startling revelation, John Kelly, Donald Trump's longest-serving chief of staff, has labeled the former president as meeting the definition of a fascist. He also recalled Trump suggesting Adolf Hitler 'did some good things,' comments that have reignited controversy.

Kelly, a retired Marine general who served Trump from 2017 to 2019, shared these insights in interviews with The New York Times and The Atlantic. His statements are part of a growing list of warnings by former Trump officials as the upcoming election intensifies.

Kelly's warnings come just ahead of Election Day, amid tight races in key swing states. Statements from other officials, such as Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Jim Mattis, further highlight concerns over Trump's leadership style, described as ultranationalist and authoritarian.

