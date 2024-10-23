Left Menu

Fadnavis Leads BJP Charge in Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to file his nomination from Nagpur South-West. Accompanied by Mohan Mate and Krishna Khopde, Fadnavis will pay tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar before submitting their papers. This comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:39 IST
Fadnavis Leads BJP Charge in Nagpur
nomination
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to file his nomination papers for the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency on Friday. This development was confirmed in a recent BJP release.

The BJP has already unveiled its initial list of candidates ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

In addition to Fadnavis, BJP's Nagpur-South candidate Mohan Mate and Nagpur-East candidate Krishna Khopde are also expected to submit their nominations at the Nagpur district collectorate on October 25. Before doing so, they plan to pay their respects by laying floral tributes at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar located at Sanvidhan Square, according to city BJP chief Bunty Kukde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024