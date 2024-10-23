Fadnavis Leads BJP Charge in Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to file his nomination papers for the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency on Friday. This development was confirmed in a recent BJP release.

The BJP has already unveiled its initial list of candidates ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

In addition to Fadnavis, BJP's Nagpur-South candidate Mohan Mate and Nagpur-East candidate Krishna Khopde are also expected to submit their nominations at the Nagpur district collectorate on October 25. Before doing so, they plan to pay their respects by laying floral tributes at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar located at Sanvidhan Square, according to city BJP chief Bunty Kukde.

(With inputs from agencies.)