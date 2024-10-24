Dollar Dominance: Fed Signals and Political Shifts Propel U.S. Currency

The U.S. dollar is nearing a three-month high against major currencies, driven by expectations for a slower pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and rising speculation around a potential second term for Donald Trump.

Federal Reserve officials have made hawkish comments that dampened hopes for significant monetary easing, impacting market predictions for rate adjustments in the upcoming months. The dollar index stood at 104.30, close to the recent high of 104.57.

In Japan, political uncertainties and economic factors weigh on currency movements, while European markets face shifting expectations for monetary policies, highlighting the broader implications of U.S. financial strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)