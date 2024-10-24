Kalpana Soren Seeks Re-Election in Gandey

Kalpana Soren, a prominent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, filed her nomination papers on Thursday, seeking re-election from the Gandey assembly constituency. She announced her candidacy on the social media platform X, expressing her commitment to serve the people of Gandey.

In her previous election, Soren, who is married to Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, secured a win in the Gandey bypoll on June 4, defeating her closest rival, BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma, by a substantial margin of 27,149 votes.

The political climate in Jharkhand is heating up as a wave of political figures, including senior leaders and former chief ministers, are set to file their nominations. The state assembly polls are split into two phases, occurring on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)