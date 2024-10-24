Left Menu

Kalpana Soren Seeks Re-Election in Gandey

Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has filed her nomination for re-election in the Gandey assembly constituency. She previously won the seat in a bypoll, defeating BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma. The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November, with nomination processes underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:50 IST
Kalpana Soren Seeks Re-Election in Gandey
Kalpana Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpana Soren, a prominent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, filed her nomination papers on Thursday, seeking re-election from the Gandey assembly constituency. She announced her candidacy on the social media platform X, expressing her commitment to serve the people of Gandey.

In her previous election, Soren, who is married to Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, secured a win in the Gandey bypoll on June 4, defeating her closest rival, BJP's Dilip Kumar Verma, by a substantial margin of 27,149 votes.

The political climate in Jharkhand is heating up as a wave of political figures, including senior leaders and former chief ministers, are set to file their nominations. The state assembly polls are split into two phases, occurring on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting slated for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024