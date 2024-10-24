Sarma's Sharp Critique: Congress and Dalits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging discrimination against Dalits. He cited video clips showing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Sarma accused Congress of hypocrisy, criticizing the party's treatment of Dalit leaders like Kharge, calling it disrespectful. The Assam CM, who is also co-incharge of Jharkhand assembly elections, made these comments to reporters.

In another pointed remark, Sarma addressed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest, asserting that his jail time was not linked to any agitation in Jharkhand but allegedly due to a BJP conspiracy against him. Sarma scrutinized Soren's actions, urging him to account for his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)