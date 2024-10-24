Sarma's Sharp Critique: Congress and Dalits
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress, accusing it of treating Dalits as untouchables. His remarks followed video footage of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination. Sarma also criticized Jharkhand's CM Hemant Soren, linking his jail time to a BJP conspiracy.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging discrimination against Dalits. He cited video clips showing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.
Sarma accused Congress of hypocrisy, criticizing the party's treatment of Dalit leaders like Kharge, calling it disrespectful. The Assam CM, who is also co-incharge of Jharkhand assembly elections, made these comments to reporters.
In another pointed remark, Sarma addressed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest, asserting that his jail time was not linked to any agitation in Jharkhand but allegedly due to a BJP conspiracy against him. Sarma scrutinized Soren's actions, urging him to account for his incarceration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Action Amid UP Violence Crisis
Priyanka Gandhi Set to Contest Wayanad By-Election Amid Congress Enthusiasm
Priyanka Gandhi's Expected Landslide Victory in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut: A New Era in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi's Parliamentary Debut from Wayanad: A New Era for Congress