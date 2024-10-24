Left Menu

Sarma's Sharp Critique: Congress and Dalits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress, accusing it of treating Dalits as untouchables. His remarks followed video footage of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination. Sarma also criticized Jharkhand's CM Hemant Soren, linking his jail time to a BJP conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:38 IST
Sarma's Sharp Critique: Congress and Dalits
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging discrimination against Dalits. He cited video clips showing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge waiting outside as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Sarma accused Congress of hypocrisy, criticizing the party's treatment of Dalit leaders like Kharge, calling it disrespectful. The Assam CM, who is also co-incharge of Jharkhand assembly elections, made these comments to reporters.

In another pointed remark, Sarma addressed Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's arrest, asserting that his jail time was not linked to any agitation in Jharkhand but allegedly due to a BJP conspiracy against him. Sarma scrutinized Soren's actions, urging him to account for his incarceration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024