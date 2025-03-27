Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Impactful Wayanad Visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarks on a significant three-day visit to Wayanad, engaging in temple prayers, inaugurating public projects, and connecting with the local community. Her visit includes launching development projects, participating in cultural events, and laying the foundation for a township to aid landslide survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:24 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Impactful Wayanad Visit
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, landed in Kannur, setting off a comprehensive itinerary in Wayanad.

During her three-day visit, Vadra presided over inaugurations, such as the New Grama Panchayat Office Complex in Pulpally and the Smart Anganwadi at Angadisseri, reflecting her dedication to developmental initiatives.

The trip also marked her involvement in cultural activities, including the 'Vanitha Sangamam' and the 'One School, One Game' project, underscoring her commitment to community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025