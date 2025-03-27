Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Impactful Wayanad Visit
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra embarks on a significant three-day visit to Wayanad, engaging in temple prayers, inaugurating public projects, and connecting with the local community. Her visit includes launching development projects, participating in cultural events, and laying the foundation for a township to aid landslide survivors.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, landed in Kannur, setting off a comprehensive itinerary in Wayanad.
During her three-day visit, Vadra presided over inaugurations, such as the New Grama Panchayat Office Complex in Pulpally and the Smart Anganwadi at Angadisseri, reflecting her dedication to developmental initiatives.
The trip also marked her involvement in cultural activities, including the 'Vanitha Sangamam' and the 'One School, One Game' project, underscoring her commitment to community engagement.
