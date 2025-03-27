Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Impactful Wayanad Visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, landed in Kannur, setting off a comprehensive itinerary in Wayanad.

During her three-day visit, Vadra presided over inaugurations, such as the New Grama Panchayat Office Complex in Pulpally and the Smart Anganwadi at Angadisseri, reflecting her dedication to developmental initiatives.

The trip also marked her involvement in cultural activities, including the 'Vanitha Sangamam' and the 'One School, One Game' project, underscoring her commitment to community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)