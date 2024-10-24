Left Menu

Yogeshwara Keen to Flip Channapatna for Congress

CP Yogeshwara, former MLA and Congress candidate, officially filed his nomination for the Channapatna by-poll in Karnataka, attended by top party leaders. Confident of clinching victory, Yogeshwara vies for the seat previously held by HD Kumaraswamy. The vote, part of the 48-seat by-poll across 15 states, is scheduled for November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:33 IST
Yogeshwara Keen to Flip Channapatna for Congress
Congress candidate for Channapatna by-poll in Karnataka, CP Yogeshwara filed his nomination on Thursday. (Photo/Office of Deputy CM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran politician CP Yogeshwara has officially filed his nomination for the Channapatna by-election, a significant political event in Karnataka. The nomination process, held on Thursday afternoon, was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, signaling high-level support.

Confident of a successful electoral outcome, CM Siddaramaiah expressed unwavering belief in the capability of CP Yogeshwara to secure a win in Channapatna, traditionally a competitive seat. Deputy CM Shivakumar echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the candidate's unique ability to sway voters and ensure a decisive victory for Congress.

With a robust political history as a five-time MLA from Channapatna, CP Yogeshwara aims to reclaim the seat from former Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, setting the stage for a pivotal contest. The by-poll forms part of a broader election strategy across 48 constituencies in 15 diverse states, with voting set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024