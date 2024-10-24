Yogeshwara Keen to Flip Channapatna for Congress

Veteran politician CP Yogeshwara has officially filed his nomination for the Channapatna by-election, a significant political event in Karnataka. The nomination process, held on Thursday afternoon, was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, signaling high-level support.

Confident of a successful electoral outcome, CM Siddaramaiah expressed unwavering belief in the capability of CP Yogeshwara to secure a win in Channapatna, traditionally a competitive seat. Deputy CM Shivakumar echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the candidate's unique ability to sway voters and ensure a decisive victory for Congress.

With a robust political history as a five-time MLA from Channapatna, CP Yogeshwara aims to reclaim the seat from former Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, setting the stage for a pivotal contest. The by-poll forms part of a broader election strategy across 48 constituencies in 15 diverse states, with voting set for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)