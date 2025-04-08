Karnataka's Political Firestorm: DK Shivakumar and BJP Clash Over Price Hikes
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the BJP for not opposing the central government's increase in LPG prices. He highlighted that such hikes burden the public. Meanwhile, the BJP accused the state's Congress-led government of corruption and increased taxes, intensifying the political dispute.
In a heated exchange on Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the central government's decision to increase LPG prices. Calling for action, Shivakumar urged BJP leaders to oppose the Centre's decision, claiming it has imposed a significant burden on the public with rising costs of essential commodities, including petrol and diesel.
Addressing BJP's ongoing protests against the state's price hikes, Shivakumar issued a strong statement via a video from his office. He criticized Karnataka BJP leaders for targeting state policies while ignoring the central government's price increments. "They should extend their protests to include the Centre's price hikes," Shivakumar emphasized.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP announced 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' against state-imposed price increases. The BJP has accused the Congress-led government of corruption and unnecessary tax hikes. Last Monday, the central government justified the increase in LPG prices as a measure to assist oil companies amidst international price surges, underscored by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's assurances of continued affordable LPG access.
