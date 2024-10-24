Left Menu

Currencies in Flux: Dollar Stays Strong Amid Global Shifts

The U.S. dollar remains strong against major currencies, influenced by expectations of slower interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the euro and yen have seen recent fluctuations due to eurozone business stalls and Japanese political uncertainty. Political developments and central bank policies are shaping currency dynamics globally.

Updated: 24-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:34 IST
The U.S. dollar held firm near a three-month high against key global currencies on Thursday, maintaining strength due to anticipations of a measured approach by the Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates. This has kept the euro and Japanese yen fluctuating, coming off recent lows.

In Europe, the euro inched up 0.2% to $1.0799 following a dip to its lowest in nearly four months. Business activity in the eurozone appears stalled, yet Germany's economic contraction was less severe than before, prompting traders to anticipate swift and significant rate cuts from the European Central Bank.

On the Japanese front, the yen found a floor amid market expectations of monetary policy adjustments, as Japan's finance minister cautioned heightened vigilance over currency moves. The outcome of Japan's impending elections and possible interventions are poised to impact financial strategies ahead.

