BRICS Summit: A New Global Order in the Making

Amidst global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over a crucial BRICS summit in Kazan, where developing nations focused on counterbalancing Western influence.

The summit saw participation from 36 countries, delving into deeper financial cooperation. Discussions moved towards developing alternatives to Western payment systems and expanding BRICS membership.

An emphasis on minimizing trade barriers resonated through the event, as members expressed concern over Western sanctions. Despite geopolitical challenges, including Russia's conflict in Ukraine, BRICS seeks to redefine global economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)