BRICS Summit: A New Global Order in the Making

The BRICS summit, hosted by President Putin in Kazan, highlighted its role as a counterbalance to the West. The summit covered financial cooperation and expansion efforts, with new nations showing interest in joining. It emphasized alternative payment systems and discussed geopolitical conflicts, amidst ongoing sanctions against Russia.

Updated: 24-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:15 IST
  • Russian Federation

Amidst global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over a crucial BRICS summit in Kazan, where developing nations focused on counterbalancing Western influence.

The summit saw participation from 36 countries, delving into deeper financial cooperation. Discussions moved towards developing alternatives to Western payment systems and expanding BRICS membership.

An emphasis on minimizing trade barriers resonated through the event, as members expressed concern over Western sanctions. Despite geopolitical challenges, including Russia's conflict in Ukraine, BRICS seeks to redefine global economic landscapes.

