SEBI Chief's Absence Sparks Parliamentary Tension

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's unexpected absence from a crucial Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee meeting on Thursday prompted its postponement, stirring controversy among committee members. Chairperson K C Venugopal, who postponed the meeting, faced criticism from NDA members accusing him of unilateral decision-making.

Reports indicate that Buch notified the committee of her inability to attend merely hours before the scheduled meeting, citing 'exigencies' as the reason. Venugopal expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out Buch had confirmed her attendance after her previous exemption request was denied. The Opposition stood by his decision to postpone, despite sharp exchanges between the ruling and Opposition MPs.

Ruling party members alleged political bias on Venugopal's part, questioning the motives behind his actions aimed at summoning Buch and other regulatory bodies. BJP MPs accused him of undermining parliamentary protocols and acting in a 'suo motu' manner. The issue of Buch being at the center of a political row over allegations by US firm Hindenburg also added fuel to the political dynamics of the meeting.

