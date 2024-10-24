Left Menu

SEBI Chief's Absence Sparks Parliamentary Tension

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's absence from a Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee meeting led to its postponement by head K C Venugopal. This sparked accusations from NDA members of unilateral decision-making. Tensions arose between ruling and Opposition MPs, as key issues involving regulatory bodies and political motivations unfolded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:52 IST
SEBI Chief's Absence Sparks Parliamentary Tension
Madhabi Puri Buch
  • Country:
  • India

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's unexpected absence from a crucial Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee meeting on Thursday prompted its postponement, stirring controversy among committee members. Chairperson K C Venugopal, who postponed the meeting, faced criticism from NDA members accusing him of unilateral decision-making.

Reports indicate that Buch notified the committee of her inability to attend merely hours before the scheduled meeting, citing 'exigencies' as the reason. Venugopal expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out Buch had confirmed her attendance after her previous exemption request was denied. The Opposition stood by his decision to postpone, despite sharp exchanges between the ruling and Opposition MPs.

Ruling party members alleged political bias on Venugopal's part, questioning the motives behind his actions aimed at summoning Buch and other regulatory bodies. BJP MPs accused him of undermining parliamentary protocols and acting in a 'suo motu' manner. The issue of Buch being at the center of a political row over allegations by US firm Hindenburg also added fuel to the political dynamics of the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024