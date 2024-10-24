Dynasty vs. Merit: BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Gandhi family following Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination for the Wayanad bypoll. The party described the move as a triumph of dynastic politics and a loss for meritocracy.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of discrepancies in her poll affidavit, alleging her declared assets do not accurately reflect her family's wealth. He also claimed that certain rules were bent in the Gandhi family's favor regarding property acquisition in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP also pointed out Priyanka's rapid rise within the Congress ranks despite poor electoral results during her oversight, emphasizing the lack of meritocracy within the party. In response, they urged the Gandhis to disclose the sources of their wealth to the public.

