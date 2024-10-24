Left Menu

Dynasty vs. Merit: BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Nomination

The BJP criticized the Gandhi family over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination for the Wayanad bypoll, framing it as a victory for dynastic politics and a defeat for merit. Allegations were made regarding discrepancies in her asset declarations, with calls for transparency about the Gandhi family's wealth sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:31 IST
Dynasty vs. Merit: BJP Slams Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Nomination
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Gandhi family following Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination for the Wayanad bypoll. The party described the move as a triumph of dynastic politics and a loss for meritocracy.

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of discrepancies in her poll affidavit, alleging her declared assets do not accurately reflect her family's wealth. He also claimed that certain rules were bent in the Gandhi family's favor regarding property acquisition in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP also pointed out Priyanka's rapid rise within the Congress ranks despite poor electoral results during her oversight, emphasizing the lack of meritocracy within the party. In response, they urged the Gandhis to disclose the sources of their wealth to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024