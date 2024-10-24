Left Menu

EU Accession Stalled: North Macedonia's Constitutional Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized North Macedonia's reform efforts but stressed the necessity of constitutional changes for EU accession. The country faces delays due to a dispute with Bulgaria. North Macedonia's Prime Minister insists on amending the constitution only if Bulgaria supports their EU membership unconditionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Skopje | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:09 IST
EU Accession Stalled: North Macedonia's Constitutional Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Macedonia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended North Macedonia's reform initiatives, emphasizing the importance of constitutional changes for EU membership progress.

The Balkan country's EU accession has been hampered by a dispute with Bulgaria, an EU member state, over constitutional amendments concerning a Bulgarian ethnic minority reference.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's government insists on constitutional changes only if Bulgaria first endorses North Macedonia's EU bid without further conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024