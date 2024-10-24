EU Accession Stalled: North Macedonia's Constitutional Challenges

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended North Macedonia's reform initiatives, emphasizing the importance of constitutional changes for EU membership progress.

The Balkan country's EU accession has been hampered by a dispute with Bulgaria, an EU member state, over constitutional amendments concerning a Bulgarian ethnic minority reference.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's government insists on constitutional changes only if Bulgaria first endorses North Macedonia's EU bid without further conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)