EU Accession Stalled: North Macedonia's Constitutional Challenges
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized North Macedonia's reform efforts but stressed the necessity of constitutional changes for EU accession. The country faces delays due to a dispute with Bulgaria. North Macedonia's Prime Minister insists on amending the constitution only if Bulgaria supports their EU membership unconditionally.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended North Macedonia's reform initiatives, emphasizing the importance of constitutional changes for EU membership progress.
The Balkan country's EU accession has been hampered by a dispute with Bulgaria, an EU member state, over constitutional amendments concerning a Bulgarian ethnic minority reference.
Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski's government insists on constitutional changes only if Bulgaria first endorses North Macedonia's EU bid without further conditions.
