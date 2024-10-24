Left Menu

Praja Foundation's Report Exposes Inactive MLAs in Delhi Assembly

A recent report by Praja Foundation reveals that eight AAP MLAs, including those in judicial custody, didn't raise any issues in the Delhi Assembly over the past year. The report highlights a concerning decline in overall MLA performance, despite an increase in issues raised since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:22 IST
Praja Foundation's Report Exposes Inactive MLAs in Delhi Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Praja Foundation has released a report unveiling the inactivity of eight Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the Delhi Assembly over the past year, ending on April 8. The report indicates none of these AAP legislators raised any issues in the Assembly during this period.

Among the eight inactive MLAs, two—Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain—were in judicial custody according to the report. BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri topped the rankings with an impressive question-raising score of 81.81 percent, followed by AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon and Rajesh Gupta.

Although the number of issues raised by MLAs showed an upward trend since 2021, Praja Foundation's CEO, Milind Mhaske, expressed concern over the declining average performance scores across all MLAs. Continuous decline over the years signifies a possible need for accountability measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024