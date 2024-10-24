Praja Foundation's Report Exposes Inactive MLAs in Delhi Assembly
A recent report by Praja Foundation reveals that eight AAP MLAs, including those in judicial custody, didn't raise any issues in the Delhi Assembly over the past year. The report highlights a concerning decline in overall MLA performance, despite an increase in issues raised since 2021.
The Praja Foundation has released a report unveiling the inactivity of eight Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the Delhi Assembly over the past year, ending on April 8. The report indicates none of these AAP legislators raised any issues in the Assembly during this period.
Among the eight inactive MLAs, two—Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain—were in judicial custody according to the report. BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri topped the rankings with an impressive question-raising score of 81.81 percent, followed by AAP's Bhupinder Singh Joon and Rajesh Gupta.
Although the number of issues raised by MLAs showed an upward trend since 2021, Praja Foundation's CEO, Milind Mhaske, expressed concern over the declining average performance scores across all MLAs. Continuous decline over the years signifies a possible need for accountability measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
