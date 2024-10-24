Opposition INDIA Bloc Challenges BJP in Vav Bypoll Showdown

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Vav assembly seat, challenging the ruling BJP. Formed earlier this year, the bloc includes major parties such as Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A consensual decision has been made for the Congress to field a candidate, with the AAP refraining from nominating any to ensure a united front against the BJP. The candidate's name is expected to be announced shortly following a 'sense' exercise conducted by the Congress high command to assess potential contenders.

The election, slated for November 13 with vote counting on November 23, comes after Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation. The political temperature in the district intensifies as the ruling BJP prepares to announce its candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)