Left Menu

Opposition INDIA Bloc Challenges BJP in Vav Bypoll Showdown

The opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress and AAP, will contest against BJP in the Vav assembly bypolls in Gujarat. A consensus was reached to field a Congress candidate, with AAP refraining from nomination. The elections are set for November 13, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:34 IST
Opposition INDIA Bloc Challenges BJP in Vav Bypoll Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared its candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Vav assembly seat, challenging the ruling BJP. Formed earlier this year, the bloc includes major parties such as Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A consensual decision has been made for the Congress to field a candidate, with the AAP refraining from nominating any to ensure a united front against the BJP. The candidate's name is expected to be announced shortly following a 'sense' exercise conducted by the Congress high command to assess potential contenders.

The election, slated for November 13 with vote counting on November 23, comes after Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation. The political temperature in the district intensifies as the ruling BJP prepares to announce its candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024