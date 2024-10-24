Left Menu

SAD Withdraws from Punjab By-Election Amid Religious Dispute

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided not to contest the Punjab Assembly bypolls on November 13, following the Akal Takht's declaration of its chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, as 'tankhaiya' for past mistakes. Despite no party-wide restriction, SAD opts out respecting Panthic sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:27 IST
SAD Withdraws from Punjab By-Election Amid Religious Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced on Thursday its decision not to participate in the upcoming Punjab Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. The decision was finalized during an emergency meeting of the party's working committee and district presidents.

The development followed the Akal Takht's verdict against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, declaring him 'tankhaiya' for past governance errors from 2007 to 2017, although the party itself was not restricted from contesting, according to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

SAD has chosen to abstain from the elections to align with Panthic interests and uphold the dignity of Panthic institutions. Senior SAD leader, Daljit Singh Cheema, confirmed a resolution was passed unanimously by the committee, highlighting the moral responsibility assumed by Badal and the loyalty of party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024