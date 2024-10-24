SAD Withdraws from Punjab By-Election Amid Religious Dispute

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced on Thursday its decision not to participate in the upcoming Punjab Assembly bypolls scheduled for November 13. The decision was finalized during an emergency meeting of the party's working committee and district presidents.

The development followed the Akal Takht's verdict against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, declaring him 'tankhaiya' for past governance errors from 2007 to 2017, although the party itself was not restricted from contesting, according to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

SAD has chosen to abstain from the elections to align with Panthic interests and uphold the dignity of Panthic institutions. Senior SAD leader, Daljit Singh Cheema, confirmed a resolution was passed unanimously by the committee, highlighting the moral responsibility assumed by Badal and the loyalty of party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)