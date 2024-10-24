Left Menu

Chinese Social Media Bot Army Targets U.S. Elections

A coordinated effort by Chinese-controlled bots aims to influence voters in Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee while targeting several U.S. Republican lawmakers, including Marco Rubio. The bots have reportedly parroted antisemitic messages and amplified corruption accusations. However, the campaign shows low levels of engagement, according to Microsoft research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new Microsoft report has uncovered an elaborate operation involving Chinese-controlled social media bots aiming to influence voters in Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee. The bot army targets Republican lawmakers such as U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, denigrating them while promoting opposition candidates.

Dubbed the Taizi Flood, the network has spread antisemitic messages and accusations of corruption. It stands linked to China's Ministry of Public Security. Despite these attempts, Microsoft's findings indicate minimal impact on voter engagement.

Responding to these allegations, a spokesperson for China's Washington embassy refuted any interference claims. Meanwhile, American lawmakers, remaining unperturbed, view this as part of a broader Chinese strategy to undermine U.S. democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

