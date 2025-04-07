Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Caste Census, Criticizes NDA's Corporate Influence

Rahul Gandhi highlighted Congress' past failings in Bihar and emphasized the need for a caste census at a symposium. Criticizing NDA's policies for favoring a minority elite, he outlined Congress' commitment to uplift marginalized communities. Gandhi also accused BJP-RSS of opposing this necessary reformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Caste Census, Criticizes NDA's Corporate Influence
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi admitted to the party's past oversights and stressed a renewed focus on uplifting marginalized groups. Aiming to learn from history, Gandhi announced efforts such as restructuring District Congress Committees with a majority from deprived castes, a move aligned with directives from party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gandhi took the opportunity to heavily criticize the ruling NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that a small fraction of the population, driven by a handful of corporate moguls, monopolizes India's resources. He cast doubt on NDA's priorities, contrasting them with the inclusive politics he envisions through a nationwide caste census and the removal of quota limits for deprived communities.

The address also saw Gandhi taking a swipe at BJP and its ideologue, RSS, aligning them unfavorably against the doctrine of truth upheld by figures from India's rich historical tapestry. He linked the Constitution's ethos with ancient social philosophies, calling for reforms that dismantle current socio-economic inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025