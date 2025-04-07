Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Caste Census, Criticizes NDA's Corporate Influence

In a fiery address at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi admitted to the party's past oversights and stressed a renewed focus on uplifting marginalized groups. Aiming to learn from history, Gandhi announced efforts such as restructuring District Congress Committees with a majority from deprived castes, a move aligned with directives from party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gandhi took the opportunity to heavily criticize the ruling NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that a small fraction of the population, driven by a handful of corporate moguls, monopolizes India's resources. He cast doubt on NDA's priorities, contrasting them with the inclusive politics he envisions through a nationwide caste census and the removal of quota limits for deprived communities.

The address also saw Gandhi taking a swipe at BJP and its ideologue, RSS, aligning them unfavorably against the doctrine of truth upheld by figures from India's rich historical tapestry. He linked the Constitution's ethos with ancient social philosophies, calling for reforms that dismantle current socio-economic inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)