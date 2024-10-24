Trudeau Announces Major Cutback on Canadian Immigration Numbers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a drastic reduction in immigration numbers, a shift from his government's original target due to post-pandemic imbalances. By lowering the number of new permanent residents allowed, Trudeau aims to stabilize the population and address the nation's increasing housing shortage.

This move comes amid mounting criticism from both opposition and members within Trudeau's Liberal Party. Concerns have been voiced regarding the government's inability to align immigration levels with Canada's current infrastructure capacities, particularly in housing and public services.

Trudeau defended the decision, emphasizing the need for a controlled and sustainable approach to immigration. However, opposition figures, including Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, have criticized the Prime Minister for disrupting national consensus on immigration policies and failing to meet the needs of the growing population efficiently.

